Richard Erickson

March 4, 1950—March 4, 2020

Richard A. Erickson was born on March 4, 1950, to Roy and Helen Erickson in Longview. Richard graduated from RA Long in 1968; received an AA degree from LCC; studied 2 years at Bates Technical, in Tacoma, studying Auto Body Rebuilding and Refinishing while working nights at Pietro’s Pizza in Longview. Dick worked at the mint farm in high school. He then worked at Regal Gas in Longview and Portland, always starting a new job before leaving the current employment.

In 1968 he was hired at the original Pietro’s Pizza in Longview. He was mentored by Jack Troupe, who taught him the art of customer service. Dick had deep respect for his monitor. Dick and Ed Wullbrand opened Bruno Pizza in 1974. He became the sole owner in 1976. He sold Bruno’s Pizza December 31, 1986. Coyote Dick’s Restaurant followed after a year break. In 1992 Uncle Elmer Jellum began to teach Dick the home building trade. Dick built several homes, followed by successfully selecting wonderful, long term renters. His last building project was the home where he retired.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dick was married in 1974 to Catherine McCain, then later married Linda Ferguson in 1979 at Stella Chapel.