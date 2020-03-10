Richard Erickson

March 4, 1950—March 4, 2020
Richard A. Erickson was born on March 4, 1950, to Roy and Helen Erickson in Longview. Richard graduated from RA Long in 1968; received an AA degree from LCC; studied 2 years at Bates Technical, in Tacoma, studying Auto Body Rebuilding and Refinishing while working nights at Pietro’s Pizza in Longview. Dick worked at the mint farm in high school. He then worked at Regal Gas in Longview and Portland, always starting a new job before leaving the current employment.
In 1968 he was hired at the original Pietro’s Pizza in Longview. He was mentored by Jack Troupe, who taught him the art of customer service. Dick had deep respect for his monitor. Dick and Ed Wullbrand opened Bruno Pizza in 1974. He became the sole owner in 1976. He sold Bruno’s Pizza December 31, 1986. Coyote Dick’s Restaurant followed after a year break. In 1992 Uncle Elmer Jellum began to teach Dick the home building trade. Dick built several homes, followed by successfully selecting wonderful, long term renters. His last building project was the home where he retired.
Dick was married in 1974 to Catherine McCain, then later married Linda Ferguson in 1979 at Stella Chapel.
Dick was a member of Unique Tin Car Club for 42 years. He enjoyed working at the annual car show event. He planned his schedule around auto swap meets in the northwest. He attended the Portland Swap Meet “The first weekend in April” every year for the last 55 years. Old Timer, his father dropped him off when he was 15, at the Expo. The same year he purchased his ‘53 Chevy convertible, which is still not finished. Dick’s grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins brought a new joy to Dick’s Life. He loved their hugs and smiles. He loved to rap with them and supported pushing their parent’s boundaries. Mentoring and their laughter gave him great satisfaction.
Dick was a good friend to many. He was generous with his time and always willing to help others. He was true to his Finnish culture: humble, thrifty, honest and a hard worker. He loved a good deal. He never left a garage sale without checking the free box. He is loved by many and will be deeply missed. His Legacy will live long. His Eternity is established
Dick is survived by his wife Linda Erickson, daughter Angelique McCain (Bill) McDonald, son David (Michelle) Vancamp, grandchildren Andrew Miller, Megan McDonald, Taylor, Ashton, Grayson and Emmy Vancamp; in-laws Garri and Brie Ferguson, Brandi, Lauren and Drew Levy.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents. A Funeral and Celebration of life will be held on March 21st at Faith Family Center at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Longview Community Hospice Children’s Bereavement Program.
