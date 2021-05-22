 Skip to main content
Richard (Dick) Miller
Celebration of Life

There will be a celebration of life memorial for Richard (Dick) Miller at 11 a.m. June 19 at the Cowlitz County Public Shooting Range, 1000 Toutle Park Road in Castle Rock, Washington. Lunch will be provided after the service.

