July 25, 1949 — August 20, 2021

Richard “Dick” L. Sundquist passed away August 20, 2021, in hospice after a short battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Dick was born July 25, 1949, to Walter Rueben and Margurite Rose Sundquist in Kelso, Washington. He attended Barnes Elementary School,; Huntington Junior High School, where he made many lifelong friends. He graduated from Kelso High School in 1968.

Dick enlisted in the Air Force. He kept in contact with some of his Air Force friends. After his tour, he attended Lower Columbia College, then transferred to Central Washington State College, graduating with degrees in French and political science.

In 1978, Dick married the love of his life, Sandy Elkington. Their daughter, Kellee Lee, was born in Yakima in 1980.

The family moved to Kelso, Washington, in 1981 where Dick started working for Cytec Industries. He worked as a lab tech until his retirement in 2014.

Highlights of his life were hiking the Grand Canyon and kayaking the San Juans. He also loved coaching youth football and Huntington Middle School football. He was a president of the Downtown Quarterbacks and a member of the Kelso Recreation League. Dick was inducted into the Cowlitz County Softball Hall of Fame.

After his dear wife and daughter, golf was the third love of his life. He looked forward to his weekly golf matches and his sabbatical trips to Black Butte with his buddies.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughter, Kellee; son-in-law, Ben; granddaughter, Mallory; and his sister, Kendall Deaver. He also survived by one nephew, three nieces and many cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother, Michael; his brother-in-law, Greg Deaver; and his brother-in-law, Mike Elkington.

No funeral was held because of COVID. Remembrances in Dick’s name can be made to the Kelso Public School Foundation P.O. Box 344 Kelso, WA 98626. GO KELSO!