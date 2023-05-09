LONGVIEW—April 1, Dick passed away at SWMC Vancouver from a head injury. He was born May 30, 1941, in Centralia, to Vic and Alice Grohs.

Preceding him in death were his parents, two brothers, Ken and Larry; two nephews, David and Kerry; one niece, Debbie. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ireda; two daughters, Kim Clark (Ken) and Kelli Hill; five grandchildren: Sandi, Skylar, Kevin, Christopher, and Rebecca; four great-grandchildren: Peyton, Parker, Roman, and Caiden: several nieces and nephews.