Jan. 11, 1947—Nov. 7, 2022

Richard David Catlin (75) passed away on November 7, 2022, with his children by his side. Richard was born on January 11, 1947 to Harvey Catlin and Betty Beaman in Tonasket, WA. Richard was proceeded in death by his wife of 47 years, Ila Catlin (2016).

Richard is survived by his two children, Craig Catlin (Larinda) and Shannon Ewers (JB). He also has four grandchildren that he loved dearly Nicole Ewers-Martin, Alyssa Ewers, Isabella Catlin, and Chloe Catlin plus two great-grandchildren Everly and Madalynn.

After serving in the Navy Richard owned and operated an upholstery shop for 50 years in Toledo and Kelso. He specialized in custom interiors for classic cars and was a true craftsman of his trade.

A graveside service for Richard will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1pm. The graveside service will be held at the Lone Hill Cemetery following with a celebration of life at Toledo First Baptist Church located at 1278 SR 505 in Toledo, WA 98591.