Aug. 27, 1967—Mar. 25, 2023
FAIRBANKS—Richard Darren Wolters: August 27, 1967—March 25, 2023 was born to Morris and Judy (Wolters) Sweet of Kelso. Richie was raised in Kelso and graduated from Kelso High School in 1985.
When Richie was five, he wrestled with a traveling wrestling team. When he was six, he was the mascot for the Coweeman Junior High School cheerleading team.
He spent much of his life in Fairbanks, Alaska, starting about age 14. He went to Alaska to gold mine with his father, and ended up living and working there. He drove trucks and was a mechanic in the Fairbanks area.
He is survived by his parents, a daughter, Raquel Wolters of Fairbanks, and a granddaughter, Rosie of Fairbanks; brothers Greg Wolters of Fairbanks, and Jeff Wolters of Central Alaska, several aunts and uncles, and lots of cousins.
Richie was preceded in death by his sister, Shelly (Wolters) Barker, his grandparents, Art and Clara Wolters, Dr. Fred Elwell and Lois Elwell.
Please join us for a celebration of life at the Kelso-Longview Elks on April 14, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.
