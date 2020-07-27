× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 27, 1934- July 18, 2020

Richard Charles Hayes, age 86, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 in his home surrounded by loved ones. Born in Cosmopolis, Wash., Richard attended Weatherwax High School and began working at Weyerhaeuser, retiring after 42 years in 1996. Richard married Doris Blackwell on June 10, 1955. They celebrated 65 years of marriage this June.

He was a member of the Eagles, Elks and Moose Lodges, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family.

Richard is survived by his wife Doris; daughter Kim Carron of Lacey; 3 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Cooper Severson, who lost her battle with cancer in December, 2016. The family wishes to thank those who gave so much care in his final days.

Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, in Winlock. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when family and friends can come together to remember him.

