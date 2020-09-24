Richard Arthur Westervelt Sr.

Richard “Dick” Westervelt passed away September 22, 2020, with his loving wife and sons at St. John’s Hospital. He was born in his family home in Kelso, Washington to Charles Russell and Hazel Dorothy (Westover) Westervelt. Dick graduated from Kelso High School in 1949. After graduating, he worked at Longview Fibre. Dick was in the Army from 1951 to 1953, achieving the rank of Corporal as a Radio man in Naples, Italy. Upon return, Dick attended RCA Radio School in New York. Afterward, he hitchhiked home from New York to Toledo in “five days and four hours” riding with long-haulers. He also worked at Western Coop, where he met Florence “Barbara” (Price). They began dating before Barbara moved to Bellingham to start college at Western Washington State College. Dick would drive up to visit on weekends, until he and Barbara were married in Bellingham on February 8, 1958. Dick worked for Bell Telephone from 1957 until he retired from AT&T in 1987.