Sept. 9, 1935—Oct, 18, 2022

Richard Andrew Frederickson was born in Hoosick Falls, NY, to Claude & Maddie Frederickson. He played baseball and basketball in school. He graduated from Hartwick College in NY with a BA in physics and was captain of the basketball team and president of his fraternity. He played on both the All-Navy and the All-Service basketball teams.

In the US Navy, he was a cryptographic officer stationed in Pearl Harbor when he met the love of his life, Patricia. After their wedding on Oahu, they moved to NY and SC before moving to Longview, WA in 1967. They raised 4 children: Krista Stroud, Robert Frederickson (Rebecca), Brian Frederickson (Krista), Tara Eilts (Grady). Dick was active in their lives. He coached soccer for 11 years and T-Ball through Babe Ruth for 9 years.

Dick was a hard worker and supported his family by caring for their home...he could fix anything. He also tackled several major remodeling projects. He was a quiet and gentle man, always willing to lend a helping hand and never needing recognition. He enjoyed utilizing his “Handy-Andy” skills which he passed on to his kids.

After a 30 year career at Longview Fibre, he retired in 1997. In retirement, he volunteered at FISH and Work & Lunch Bunch at Longview Community Church. He also volunteered at the Columbia Theatre and Sylvan Lodge. He loved working in the yard or walking the lake. Dick and Pat also enjoyed hiking, snowshoeing, and vacationing to American destinations.

Richard is survived by his wife of 60 years, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces and nephew.

Richard was preceded in death by both parents, his sister, Marjorie and brother, Harold. He passed away at Hospice where he received loving and excellent care.

To honor Dick, memorials may be sent to Community Home Health and Hospice Care Center, 1035 11th Ave, Longview, WA 98632.

At Dick’s request, there will be no memorial service. A private family celebration of his life will be held.

He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.