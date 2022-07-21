Nov. 21, 1984 — June 7, 2022

Richard “Aaron” Runyon, 37, of Laguna Niguel, California, passed away unexpectedly June 7, 2022, of natural causes. We are absolutely devastated by this great loss.

Aaron was born Nov. 21, 1984, to loving parents Richard D. Runyon and Debra J. Manavian. Aaron immediately filled the lives of those around him with immeasurable joy.

Aaron graduated in 2003 from Mark Morris High School in Longview, Washington. He went on to pursue an associate of arts degree from Orange Coast College, which he successfully completed in 2008. Aaron most recently was working as a warehouse operations manager at RxSight Light Adjustable Lens in Aliso Viejo, California.

Although Aaron never married, he was a loving uncle to Payton, Mason and Emme. A devoted son and brother, he absolutely adored his family and extended family.

Aaron was passionate about the outdoors, hiking, skateboarding, snowboarding, animals (dogs especially) and loved spending time with his family and friends. His presence is sorely missed, and his loss is deeply felt.

Aaron was preceded by his grandparents, Richard and Lilly Runyon, Harold (Lois) Burks and Carol Sedy; and his aunts Carla Kubin and Chrissie Burks. He is survived by his father, Richard (Janelle) Runyon; his mother, Debra (George) Manavian; his sister, Alison (Ian) Keber and their three children; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved friends.

Aaron would have wanted a celebration of life be held in his honor as opposed to a traditional funeral service. We request all of Aaron’s loved ones to join us in celebrating his beautiful life from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Mill City Grill in Longview, Washington.