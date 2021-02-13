Richard A. Miller

 Skip to main content
August 1931—January 4, 2021

Richard “Dick” Miller attended Hamilton high school and Santa Monica City College in California. He joined the Navy in 1951 and served on the USS St. Paul cruiser during the Korean conflict. As an electronics technician there he helped his first son Steve build a crystal radio set which was the beginning of a very rewarding career for Steve.

Dick then graduated from UCLA and married Patricia Berry in 1957. Dick worked in sales for various avionics electronics contractors. He and Pat traveled throughout the US and the world before retiring in Castle Rock Wash., in 1994.

Dick’s passions were hunting and fishing. He was very active in local politics, was a hunter education instructor and served for many years as President of Cowlitz Game and Anglers.

Dicks tireless efforts in excess of 15 years were instrumental in making the Cowlitz Public Shooting Range a reality and is his legacy.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pat , sons Steve, Tom, Greg and Jeff, who reside in California as well as four grandchildren.

The family wants to extend their heartfelt appreciation for friends, neighbors and the excellent loving care of Longview Hospice who shared their help, love and concern during Dick’s long illness.

A celebration of life memorial will be announced at a later date.

