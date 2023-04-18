May 3, 1949—Jan. 23, 2023

Rex Lyle Turley beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away January 23, 2023 at his home in Rainier with his wife Linda by his side. Lyle and Linda had recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Lyle was born on May 3, 1949 in Longview Washington to Ruby and Dallas Turley. He was the youngest of five siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Hansel and Hestel and his sister Thana. He is survived by his wife Linda; his stephildren John (Hallie) Curtis of Wisconsin, Shawna Curtis of Longview; his sister Mona Gorsline of Rainier, five grandchildren Phillip and Elizabeth Perez of Longview, Max (Anja) Curtis, of Texas, Dallas Curtis and Jacob Curtis of Wisconsin, three great grandchildren Raine Perrin of Rainier, Luna Perez of Longview and Cora Curtis of Texas, among numerous nieces and a nephew.

After graduation from Rainier High School he went to work for Longview Fibre as a box plant laborer. He moved to the maintenance department in 1970, became a journeyman millwright in 1974, in 1978 he became a millwright foreman; in 1984 he was promoted to general maintenance foreman. He retired in 2007. Lyle loved fishing, camping, hunting and traveling. Lyle was very much loved by family and friends.

At Lyle’s request there will be no funeral service. However there will be a celebration of life Saturday May 13, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Rainier Eagles Lodge in Rainier Oregon