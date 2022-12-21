Rev. Leslie E. Foss

June 2, 1940—Dec. 16, 2022

Pastor Les Foss died peacefully at Hospice Care Center, Longview, WA, on December 16, 2022. Leslie Edward Foss was born June 2, 1940, in Greenbush, Minnesota, to Elmer and Gunhild (Stenberg) Foss. His early childhood years were in Grand Forks, North Dakota. At age 12, his family moved to Canby, Oregon, where he graduated from Canby High School in 1958. Further graduations were from Lutheran Bible Institute, Pacific Lutheran University, and Luther Seminary. Les was ordained a Lutheran pastor in 1970, at Zoar Lutheran Church in Canby, Oregon.

Pastor Foss served churches in and near Harvey, North Dakota, in Bremerton, Washington, and at Bethany Lutheran Church in Longview, retiring in 2005. Later he was interim pastor at Our Saviour’s Lutheran in Cathlamet.

Les was a Kiwanis member in Harvey, Bremerton, and Longview. Past service was as Habitat for Humanity board member, Longview-Kelso Ministerial officer, and area conference dean of Lutheran churches. He appreciated sermon text studies and prayer fellowship with area pastors. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Les married Connie Studebaker in 1963. Some favorite activities were family camping, biking, and RV trips.

Les is survived by his wife of 59 years, Connie, daughters Amy Foss and Cheryl (Don) Carlson, and son John (Sarah) Foss. His grandchildren are Rachel (Steven) Morrison, Joel Carlson, Eva Carlson, Sonja Carlson, Megan Foss, Joshua (Christie) Foss, Andrew (Lauren) Foss, and Caleb Foss.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 27, 11 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church in Longview, Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Bethany Lutheran Church, or Community Home Health and Hospice. For more information go to:

Blessed be the memory of Pastor Les Foss.