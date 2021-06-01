 Skip to main content
Rebecca L. Gerald
Rebecca L. Gerald

March 12, 1954 — May 9, 2021

There will be a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. June 7, 2021, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

To see extended obituary go to www.longviewmemorialpark.com.

