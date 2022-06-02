Nov. 11, 1952 — May 22, 2022

Rebecca J. Hill, “Becky,” was born to Wayne W. and Viola I. Hill (Tibbets) on Nov. 11, 1952. She went to her heavenly home on May 22, 2022, after choosing to no longer fight and just be on comfort care.

Becky was born and raised in Kelso. She graduated from Kelso High School in 1971.

She worked at different jobs until she found her place at the City of Kelso in the Public Works Department as a department assistant. She also spent a short time in the Kelso Police Reserves. Becky worked for the city until she retired in 2014.

She had many hobbies, including baking, crocheting, knitting, making ceramics, diamond painting and doing puzzles. She also loved to work in her yard and garden until she no longer could. But her favorite pastime was visiting and spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father in 1979; her mother in 1989; and her two brothers, Bill and Rodney.

Becky is survived by her two sisters, Frances Curtis of Ocean Park, Washington, and Lisa Wetle (Marc) of Kalama, Washington; and the light of her life, her niece, Jessie Coldwell (John) of Vancouver, Washington.

A celebration of her life takes place at 1 p.m. June 18, 2022, at Kalama Baptist Church, 112 Vincent Road, Kalama.