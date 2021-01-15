Raymond ‘Ray' L. Neuneker, Jr
May 15, 1943 - December 11, 2020
Known to many as “Peewee,” he was a dad, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend...but his absolute favorite title was grandfather, or “Papa Ray.”
Ray was born May 15, 1943, in Longview, Wash., to Raymond and Agnes (Fowler) Neuneker. He graduated from Castle Rock HS in 1962, and attended Lower Columbia Community College, where he played baseball.
In the late 60s and early 70s, he worked for Coca-Cola, before embarking on a 30 year career with Reynolds Metals in Longview.
Ray was an avid outdoorsman his entire life; most days he could be found up in the woods or out on the river. His evenings were spent supporting the many sports teams of the Toutle Lake School District. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball in the Orting area, as well as Toutle/Silver Lake area. Ray loved his time running the clock for the games at the middle school and high school, and would always have candy for those around him (including the opponents and refs).
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry; and his wife, Elayne.
He is survived by his children, Reggie (Hollie) of Graham, Lisa (Steve) of Sumner, and Andy of Silver Lake; his grandchildren, Lindzie, Alicia, Kelsey, Jakob, Lukas, Tristan, and Andee Elayne; great grandchildren, Payton, Brooke, Hadley, Charli and Bodhi; and many brothers and sisters.
Ray had a huge heart and was very giving. He will be greatly missed, and though he said he was “ready for the big tavern in the sky,” we don't know if it is ready for him. This is not goodbye- this is “see you in the funny papers!”
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hubbard Funeral Chapel in Castle Rock.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.