Raymond ‘Ray' L. Neuneker, Jr

May 15, 1943 - December 11, 2020

Known to many as “Peewee,” he was a dad, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend...but his absolute favorite title was grandfather, or “Papa Ray.”

Ray was born May 15, 1943, in Longview, Wash., to Raymond and Agnes (Fowler) Neuneker. He graduated from Castle Rock HS in 1962, and attended Lower Columbia Community College, where he played baseball.

In the late 60s and early 70s, he worked for Coca-Cola, before embarking on a 30 year career with Reynolds Metals in Longview.

Ray was an avid outdoorsman his entire life; most days he could be found up in the woods or out on the river. His evenings were spent supporting the many sports teams of the Toutle Lake School District. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball in the Orting area, as well as Toutle/Silver Lake area. Ray loved his time running the clock for the games at the middle school and high school, and would always have candy for those around him (including the opponents and refs).

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry; and his wife, Elayne.