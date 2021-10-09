Sept. 2, 1988 — Sept. 22, 2021
Raymond Lewis Mitchell, age 33, from Kalama Washington, passed away September 22, 2021, while responding to a call as a tow truck driver (The Tow Vulture) with TLC Towing at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
Raymond Mitchell was born September 2, 1988, in Barstow, California.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Kayla Mitchell; and his boys: Carson and Daxton Mitchell; his girls: Kyleigh and Khloe Mitchell; and his girls’ mother, Alyssa Stultz; his brothers: Charlie Mitchell and Clay Mitchell; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Janelle Ellis, Tyler McLean, Nick McLean, and Melissa McLean; his friends that were more like siblings: Shane Anderson, Carly Anderson, Ryan Stariha and Elizabeth Stariha; his best friends: Brady and Shontell Jensen; and his friend, Kayla Johnson; his forever family: The Wells Family; parents, Mary and Brauc Lough, and Shanna Snowden; and mother and father, Michelle Seaward and Charles Mitchell III.
Raymond was preceded in death by Todd Ellis and Wayne Hunter.
Raymond was known for his infectious laugh and his gigantic heart! He would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He loved playing cards and being a royal pain in the ass and of course flipping the bird! He loved his job and his tow truck family and friends and the whole tow truck community! He will forever be missed and NEVER forgotten! Fly High Tow Vulture!!
PLEASE SLOW DOWN AND MOVE OVER!! PLEASE!!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.