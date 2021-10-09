 Skip to main content
Raymond Lewis Mitchell
Raymond Lewis Mitchell

Raymond Lewis Mitchell

Sept. 2, 1988 — Sept. 22, 2021

Raymond Lewis Mitchell, age 33, from Kalama Washington, passed away September 22, 2021, while responding to a call as a tow truck driver (The Tow Vulture) with TLC Towing at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Raymond Mitchell was born September 2, 1988, in Barstow, California.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Kayla Mitchell; and his boys: Carson and Daxton Mitchell; his girls: Kyleigh and Khloe Mitchell; and his girls’ mother, Alyssa Stultz; his brothers: Charlie Mitchell and Clay Mitchell; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Janelle Ellis, Tyler McLean, Nick McLean, and Melissa McLean; his friends that were more like siblings: Shane Anderson, Carly Anderson, Ryan Stariha and Elizabeth Stariha; his best friends: Brady and Shontell Jensen; and his friend, Kayla Johnson; his forever family: The Wells Family; parents, Mary and Brauc Lough, and Shanna Snowden; and mother and father, Michelle Seaward and Charles Mitchell III.

Raymond was preceded in death by Todd Ellis and Wayne Hunter.

Raymond was known for his infectious laugh and his gigantic heart! He would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He loved playing cards and being a royal pain in the ass and of course flipping the bird! He loved his job and his tow truck family and friends and the whole tow truck community! He will forever be missed and NEVER forgotten! Fly High Tow Vulture!!

PLEASE SLOW DOWN AND MOVE OVER!! PLEASE!!

