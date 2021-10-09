Sept. 2, 1988 — Sept. 22, 2021

Raymond Lewis Mitchell, age 33, from Kalama Washington, passed away September 22, 2021, while responding to a call as a tow truck driver (The Tow Vulture) with TLC Towing at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Raymond Mitchell was born September 2, 1988, in Barstow, California.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Kayla Mitchell; and his boys: Carson and Daxton Mitchell; his girls: Kyleigh and Khloe Mitchell; and his girls’ mother, Alyssa Stultz; his brothers: Charlie Mitchell and Clay Mitchell; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Janelle Ellis, Tyler McLean, Nick McLean, and Melissa McLean; his friends that were more like siblings: Shane Anderson, Carly Anderson, Ryan Stariha and Elizabeth Stariha; his best friends: Brady and Shontell Jensen; and his friend, Kayla Johnson; his forever family: The Wells Family; parents, Mary and Brauc Lough, and Shanna Snowden; and mother and father, Michelle Seaward and Charles Mitchell III.

Raymond was preceded in death by Todd Ellis and Wayne Hunter.