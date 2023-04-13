May 30, 1945—Mar. 31, 2023

RAINIER—Raymond Eugene Davis passed away at home in Rainier March 31, 2023 age 77. He was born in Longview to Roscoe and Anna Davis and graduated from Mark Morris High School.

He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and attended Lower Columbia College when he returned home.

Ray met his wife Cathy there and married in 1970. Ray was a Longshoreman he retired in 1999. He was a loving family man, his family and friends were very important to him. He loved fishing, gardening and learning new things and sharing his knowledge. He was an active member of the Cowlitz Bee Club and the Retired Longshoremen’s Group.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents Roscoe and Anna and his sister JoAnn Stowell.

He is survived by his wife Cathy Davis, son Randall (Tami) Davis, daughter Renee (Tim) Garlick, and grandson Thomas Garlick. Brother Jim Davis and brother in law Del Stowell, nieces Carrie (Roland) Kay, Haley (Kyle) Davis, and nephews Ward and Blaine Davis.