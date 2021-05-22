December 12, 1953 — April 28, 2021
Raymond Cloyd George, 67, passed away April 28, 2021, from an unexpected heart attack. Even though a failing heart took him away from this world, his memory will last with those who knew him well.
Ray was born in Danville, Illinois, to Cloyd M. George and Marilyn J. (Elliott) George on December 12, 1953.
He grew up hunting and fishing and graduated from Danville Area Community College with a degree in Conservation. He moved West and eventually worked for JH Kelly in Longview, Washington.
Due to poor health the last few years, Ray simplified his life. He sold his home and property in Longview and purchased a travel trailer, which is where he was living full time with his dog Sugar when he passed.
Ray is survived by his two daughters, Krista Cusick and Kayla Will; four grandchildren; siblings: Sandy Dunbar, Mike George, and Greg George; and nieces and nephews, and friends. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.