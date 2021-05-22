December 12, 1953 — April 28, 2021

Raymond Cloyd George, 67, passed away April 28, 2021, from an unexpected heart attack. Even though a failing heart took him away from this world, his memory will last with those who knew him well.

Ray was born in Danville, Illinois, to Cloyd M. George and Marilyn J. (Elliott) George on December 12, 1953.

He grew up hunting and fishing and graduated from Danville Area Community College with a degree in Conservation. He moved West and eventually worked for JH Kelly in Longview, Washington.

Due to poor health the last few years, Ray simplified his life. He sold his home and property in Longview and purchased a travel trailer, which is where he was living full time with his dog Sugar when he passed.

Ray is survived by his two daughters, Krista Cusick and Kayla Will; four grandchildren; siblings: Sandy Dunbar, Mike George, and Greg George; and nieces and nephews, and friends. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.