May 2, 1941 — February 21, 2021

Ray C. Muyskens, Jr. passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, from complications related to Alzheimer’s on February 21, 2021. He was born in Winchester, Va., to Ray Sr. and Virginia (Guess) Muyskens on May 2, 1941.

His childhood was spent in Illinois, Indiana and Wyoming before moving to San Diego, Calif., in high school. It was there he first laid eyes on Josephine (Jody) Escarcega; the woman he would marry on June 2, 1961.

Ray, Jody and son, Michael came to the Pacific Northwest on vacation in 1966. Falling in love with the natural beauty of the area, they decided to move to Chehalis to raise their family.

Ray worked for the City of Chehalis for almost 30 years, retiring as Director of Community Services in 1995. Prior to his retirement, he was given the Key to the City and the title “Mr. Chehalis” to acknowledge his devotion to enriching the lives of the citizens of Chehalis, both through his work with the City as well as the service organizations he was involved in (Lions Club, Girl Scouts, etc.). Never seeking recognition, he accomplished many things for our hometown that are still enjoyed today.