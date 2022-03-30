Jan. 17, 1963 — March 15, 2022

Randy Rodahl, 59, of Longview was born January 17, 1963, to Ralph and Juanita (Settle) Rodahl. He passed away on March 15, 2022, in Longview.

Randy was raised in Cathlamet and graduated from Wahkiakum High School in 1981. He was an athlete, active in Future Farmers of America and band. His band played at the state level and he was privileged to play for the Lower Columbia College honors band.

Before his 32 years at Longview Fibre/Westrock, he was employed at Beaver Lumber. Randy loved music and was a well-loved bass guitar player in several local bands, most recently Ploud. His family owned Skyline Golf Course in Cathlamet for several decades, so golfing was one of his great loves, along with his partner of 25 years, Goldie Valentine. He and Goldie enjoyed traveling and visited most lighthouses in the Northwest.

He also enjoyed sharing pictures of his “traveling bar” and his creative cocktails.

He also is survived by Goldie’s children, whom he loved: Nathan DeNardo, Jared and Erin DeNardo and grandson, Henry DeNardo; sisters, Kim (Robin) Herren and Lori Heinz; and a large extended loving family and many friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1p.m. Saturday April 9, at Greenwood Cemetery in Cathlamet. A celebration of Randy’s life will be announced at a later date.

Dowling Funeral Home of Cathlamet is in charge of arrangements.