Randy Raymond Reynolds

July 30, 1955 — July 29, 2021
Randy was born on July 30, 1955, to Robert Reynolds and Frances Burchatz in Longview Wash. He passed away on July 29, 2021, in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.
He attended R.A. Long High School, graduating in 1973. He started his employment with the Fibre mill in 1973 in the yard crew. He married Marjorie Prettyman in 1985 in Oregon. They had two sons, Brandon and Justin, plus a stepson Scott Lemiere.
Randy was preceded in death by his mother, father and daughter Camillia. He leaves behind a stepmother, Jeanette Reynolds; brothers Larry and Christopher; sister Therese (Reynolds) Walters; granddaughters Natalie Grace, Eliana and Lilia; grandsons Jonathon Raymond, Raiden and Andy; and niece Emma Walters.
He was a gifted guitarist, loved cooking, humor, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He loved helping others. He will be dearly missed. His service will be at 11 a.m. Monday August 23, 2021, at St. Rose Catholic Church.
