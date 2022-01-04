 Skip to main content
March 25, 1953 – Dec. 7, 2021

Randy Greeley, age 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview. He was born March 25, 1953, in Longview Washington, to Dale and Shirley (Carenen) Greeley.

He was a 1971 graduate of Kelso High School. He married Connie Ward on July 22, 1972, in Longview. He worked for Weyerhaeuser and retired from the pulp extruder department in 2013.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; son, Travis; grandkids, Matt, Dayton, Brenden and Kasey; a sister, Vikki Sollee (Loren); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Randy touched are invited to attend his memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 8 at the Newlife Church, 2241 42nd Ave., Longview.

