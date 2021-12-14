April 2, 1956 — Dec. 9, 2021

Randy Galford died suddenly in a Vancouver hospital after being in poor health for several years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Forrest Galford. He is survived by his mother, Alberta Galford; children Stephanie, Ryan, and Shannon; brother Steve (Nancy) Galford; sister Lyndia (Sonny) Lininger; sister Sharon (Ted) Parks; and sister Wadena O’Neil.

There will be a celebration of life after the new year.