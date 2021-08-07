Randy Floyd McLean

Randy lived on Mount Brynion in the family home most of his life. He was the youngest of eight kids. He worked in construction. Randy looked forward to the yearly hunts with his boys and other family members and friends. He also loved his feathered and furry friends, tending to them daily. Randy was known for his kind, gentle soul. You could always count on being greeted with a big smile and a hug. He left a large void in our hearts and will always be remembered with great love.