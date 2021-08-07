 Skip to main content
Randy Floyd McLean
June 16, 1956 — May 18, 2021

Randy Floyd McLean was born June 16, 1956, in Longview to Bob and Avis McLean. He passed away on May 18, 2021, at the age of 64.

Randy lived on Mount Brynion in the family home most of his life. He was the youngest of eight kids. He worked in construction. Randy looked forward to the yearly hunts with his boys and other family members and friends. He also loved his feathered and furry friends, tending to them daily. Randy was known for his kind, gentle soul. You could always count on being greeted with a big smile and a hug. He left a large void in our hearts and will always be remembered with great love.

Randy is survived by his three treasured sons: Kelly, Jamey (Jodi) and Corey Buzz McLean; sister Suzy (Dale) King; brothers Shawn (Sherry), Mike (Kim) and Terry (Sandy) McLean. Randy’s greatest love was for his four grandkids: Aisley, Linzi, Lilli and Max McLean. They hold the key to his heart.

Randy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cindy; his parents; and brothers Pat, Tuffy and Kevin McLean.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

