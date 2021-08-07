June 16, 1956 — May 18, 2021
Randy Floyd McLean was born June 16, 1956, in Longview to Bob and Avis McLean. He passed away on May 18, 2021, at the age of 64.
Randy lived on Mount Brynion in the family home most of his life. He was the youngest of eight kids. He worked in construction. Randy looked forward to the yearly hunts with his boys and other family members and friends. He also loved his feathered and furry friends, tending to them daily. Randy was known for his kind, gentle soul. You could always count on being greeted with a big smile and a hug. He left a large void in our hearts and will always be remembered with great love.
Randy is survived by his three treasured sons: Kelly, Jamey (Jodi) and Corey Buzz McLean; sister Suzy (Dale) King; brothers Shawn (Sherry), Mike (Kim) and Terry (Sandy) McLean. Randy’s greatest love was for his four grandkids: Aisley, Linzi, Lilli and Max McLean. They hold the key to his heart.
Randy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cindy; his parents; and brothers Pat, Tuffy and Kevin McLean.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.