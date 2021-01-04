Randy Earl Lonborg

Randy was born on December 14, 1947 in Bellingham, Wash., to his father Earl and loving mother Irene Lonborg. The oldest of four siblings, Randy grew up in Elma, Wash., graduating from Elma High School in 1966. Randy then attended Washington State University where he received his degree in Pharmacy. He was a proud WSU alumni, maintaining friendships with his fraternity brothers over the years and creating new relationships as apart of the Cougar Athletic Fund.

Randy began his career as a pharmacist in 1971 at Olympic Drug in Longview, Wash. Soon thereafter shifting to St. John Medical Center where he gained a long illustrious, 43 year career. Some of his most rewarding moments came from mentoring pharmacy students as a preceptor to the WSU College of Pharmacy as well as his time spent working in the Cancer Center. He was a dedicated pharmacist until his retirement in 2014. He truly cared for his patients and enjoyed his time spent with his co-workers.

Randy married his beautiful wife Judy on March 21, 1987 in Longview, Wash. They lived a happy life raising their two sons, Cole and Seth. Family was always the most important thing to him and something he would continue to preach throughout his life. Some of his favorite times were vacationing in Sun River, Hawaii, and many trips to clam dig at the beach. An avid gardener and cook, each year he would can fish and vegetables and loved to share them with his friends and family. He was passionate about the outdoors. Some of his fondest memories were spent fishing and hunting with his sons. As an avid hunter, he trained many Labrador retrievers throughout the years. He also enjoyed many fishing trips to Alaska with his two brothers. His other interests in life were training and running in several marathons including participating in a Hood to Coast mixed masters team. He loved to attend many WSU football games and cheer on the Cougs with his sons.