Randy C. Russell

Oct. 5, 1951 — Sept. 20, 2022
Randy Russell passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022. He was born in Longview on October 5, 1951, to his parents, Bill and Dora Russell.
He graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1970. He attended a few colleges before graduating with a music degree from Azusa Pacific College, now University in Azusa, California. It was in concert choir, the only class they attended together where he met his wife, Pam. They married in 1976 living in Rainier, Oregon. Randy worked at Longview Fibre.
In 1978, when Fibre was on strike he started a nonprofit company called Crystal River Productions where he produced Christian programing which he aired on KLTV including Pam’s Pet Shop, Person to Person and others.
In 1985, he stopped airing the programs and went from nonprofit to profit changing the name to Crystal River Film and Video. He then began to produce industrial training videos for companies in the area, an education video for schools about salmon, the dance recitals at the Columbia Theatre, and other family events. He also produced two movies, “A New Beginning” and “Hart Tugs.” His reason for producing movies was his desire for all to have a relationship with Jesus like he did.
With all of the different health issues he survived in the last several years, his positive attitude and faith were an inspiration and encouragement to all.
Randy was preceded in death by his mom, Dora; stepmom Marion; his dad, Bill; and his brother, Jerry. He is survived by his wife Pam; daughter Heidi; sons Samuel and Mark; and stepsisters Sue, Carol, Connie and Joanne.
There will be a celebration of life for Randy at 1 p.m. on October 8 at The Roxy Theatre in Longview.
