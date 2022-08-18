Sept. 2, 1981- July 24, 2022

Randy was born September 2, 1981 in Portland, OR and left us way too soon on July 24, 2022 from Yaak, Montana.

Randy was a son, father, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend. He felt most at peace out in nature and was a woodsman by trade. He is loved by many and missed by all.

Randy is survived by his 3 sons, Maleki, Tyberius and Brody, along with his former Wife Shannon Finley and daughter Solé, Grandma Margie White, mother Stephanie Oliveria, 15 siblings, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends.

He was preceded in death by his dad Randolph White Sr, grandpa Jack White and dad Patrick Oliveria.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 2pm at Riverside Park in Kelso, WA for Randolph William White Jr (Randy) aka Junior, with a potluck lunch immediaetly after.