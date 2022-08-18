Sept. 2, 1981- July 24, 2022
Randy was born September 2, 1981 in Portland, OR and left us way too soon on July 24, 2022 from Yaak, Montana.
Randy was a son, father, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend. He felt most at peace out in nature and was a woodsman by trade. He is loved by many and missed by all.
Randy is survived by his 3 sons, Maleki, Tyberius and Brody, along with his former Wife Shannon Finley and daughter Solé, Grandma Margie White, mother Stephanie Oliveria, 15 siblings, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends.
He was preceded in death by his dad Randolph White Sr, grandpa Jack White and dad Patrick Oliveria.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 2pm at Riverside Park in Kelso, WA for Randolph William White Jr (Randy) aka Junior, with a potluck lunch immediaetly after.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.