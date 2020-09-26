Randel James Lorentzen

February 14, 1951—September 19, 2020
Randel Lorentzen passed away September 19, 2020 from a heart attack. He was born February 14, 1951 to James Jens Lorentzen and Mary Evelyn in Minnesota. He was a Kelso High—near graduate- missed by a half credit of the class of 1969, but he had received his GED. At the age of 18 he was drafted to serve in Vietnam but was unable to go due to it being discovered he was almost completely deaf in his left ear.
Randel was a jack of all trades, he had worked as a long distance truck driver and had a love for motorcycles. He was also known for his original artistry in tattooing. In his twenties he was a base guitar player in a local mildly hard rock band called Avalanche. They played at what was once a popular establishment called the Attic.
Randel is preceded in death by his father, mother, youngest brother James and two half sisters Kelly and Kandy. He is survived by his son Shane Lorentzen, daughter Joleen (Lorentzen) Balch, brothers Mark and Daniel Lorentzen, sister Robin (Lorentzen) Martin, half sisters Catherine Lorentzen, Clarice Lorentzen-Thesing, Kimberly Lorentzen, and eight grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Green Hill at a later date due to COVID-19.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.