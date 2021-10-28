 Skip to main content
Randalon Sidney Greene
Randalon Sidney Greene

June 7, 1963 — Oct. 14, 2021

An angel has gained his wings. He will forever be remembered. Survived by his family: Corena Weir; six children: Christine, Steven, Katherine, Jeremy, Christopher and Suzanne; sister, Brenda; along with many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

