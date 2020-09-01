× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Randal Glen Conover

July 28, 1959—August 29, 2020

Randy died quietly and at peace with his Creator.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, James and Marlene(Burhart)Conover.

He is survived by seven siblings. Rick(Joyce) Burhart,Sherry(Larry) Leidig, Russ Conover, Gigi (Bryce) Bradley,Crystal Rodriguez,Deana(Ken) Brecht,Lysa Anderson.

He leaves behind numerous nieces nephews and cousins (Godsey, Conover, Burhart).

He fought the fine fight.