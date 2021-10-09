Randal Cox

June 4, 1957 — Sept. 25, 2021

Randal Clifford Cox (Randy), 64, was born June 4, 1957, in Eugene, Oregon, and died from complications of liver disease September 25, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.

Randy was raised in Kalama with his family and at the time of his death was living with his mother in Kalama to keep her company.

Randy was a man who valued knowledge and loved hunting, fishing and Seahawks football. As he aged, the hunting and fishing gave way to going to the ocean clam digging and hanging out with his friends.

He loved being with family and attending reunions, picnics, barbecues, and holiday dinners. He especially loved Christmas.

Randy is survived by his daughter, Kristina Cox; his mother, Mary Cox; his brother, Calvin Cox; sister Colleen (Cox) Andreotti; and several nieces and nephews.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Cox Sr.; and his brother Martin Cox.

A memorial gathering is planned for next spring or when conditions allow.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity in his name would be appreciated.