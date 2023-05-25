Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dec. 14, 1928—May 3, 2023

LONGVIEW—Ramona Joyce (Monie) Lowe passed away May 3, 2023 at the age of 94 in Longview Washington. Monie was one of ten children of Walt and Agnes Murray.

Monie graduated from Kelso High School in 1947 where she was a Song Queen. She loved to sing and dance. Monie was still singing and grooving to the music until the final days before she passed.

Monie married Fred Lowe on June 26, 1949, they were married 53 years until his death in February 2003. Monie and Fred had two children. Tom Lowe (Vange) and Toni Searing (Joe) of Longview.

Monie had four grandchildren. Veyden, Darin (Bonnie), Kim (Marco) and Ryan (Kimber) along with ten great-grandchildren Aiden, Liam, Teagan, Rocco, Henry, Max, Faye, Sophie, Brooke and Colton, along with four honorary grandchildren, Alyse, Lydia, Elise and Ella.

In the 1970s Monie and Fred built a beautiful barn house at Hood Canal which is still enjoyed by family and friends today. Monie was a member of Longview’s Willow Grove Community Club, the Rainier Senior Citizens Club and the Longview Senior Citizen Center. She was also an active member of both the Bowlerette’s and the Play Girls Bowling Teams.

Monie was a Seattle Seahawks fanatic and you could always find her in her gear on game day out for breakfast with friends and family.

Monie loved to make friends everywhere she went, the last being the nurses, aides and her dining table mates at the Canterbury Inn.

She will be remembered by everyone as Friendly, Fun and Feisty! She will be missed.

The service to be decided at a later date.