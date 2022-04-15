Raeann Rodman Anderson

Sept. 18, 1951 — April 2, 2022

Raeann was born in Spokane to Howard and Maxine Rodman. She was followed by brother Kevin, twins Lynn and David, and brother Neal. As she was eagerly awaiting the first day of school, she told her Mom, “I don’t know which I will learn today first, to read or write!”

In 1960, the Rodman Seven moved to Woodland, Washington. There Howard and Maxine became the administrators of a Presbyterian Retreat Center, called “Cardai Hill,” located on 170 acres. Foster brother, Warren, joined the family in his sophomore year.

Raeann was very loving and kind. She played the piano beautifully, as well as sang along with her guitar at some local events. Raeann graduated with honors and was the senior speaker at her high school graduation. She then attended Whitworth College in Spokane where she earned a degree in education. She taught kindergarten and music in Spokane for 12 years.

She married Rick Anderson in Spokane in 1974. In 1986, they moved to Taipei, Taiwan, to attend a 1½ year training put on by co-workers of Watchman Nee, who had held two such trainings in mainland China before his 20-year imprisonment and death for his faith. Rick was better at New Testament Greek, but Raeann was far better in French class. It was there in Taipei that Rick received a burden from the Lord for Albania—he had learned the language in the U.S. military. In 1992, they emigrated to Tirana, Albania, after the fall of the communist regime the year prior. Raeann worked for the U.S. Embassy and lead many girls to the Lord in an all-girl, live-in, high school and at the University of Tirana. Rick translated Christian literature for unbelievers and believers alike, as well as many of the classical hymns of the last two centuries. They relocated to Thessaloniki, Greece, after the anarchy of Spring 1997 in Albania, and resided in Greece for seven years. Raeann taught music at the American International School of Thessaloniki, still always bearing fruit for the Lord. Rick had been a visiting instructor for an international Bible school in London, United Kingdom, for some time, and they relocated to the UK in 2004. Raeann worked in the bookstore and fielded questions called in to a local UK radio program, while Rick taught classes and New Testament Greek.

Raeann and her husband moved back to the states in summer 2008 due to the unfortunate news their primary literature translator, a genuine gift of God, had developed a serious form of cancer. Rick and he worked for a little more than a year to ready some material for printing. In 2009, Raeann and her husband moved to Boston where she served with college age students. In 2020, they relocated to Woodland to care for and to be cared for by their 92-year-old gracious and loving mother, Maxine.

Raeann passed into the arms of her beloved Savior on April 2, 2022. Her memorial will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 29 at Grace Community Church, 1311 Lewis River Road, Woodland, Washington.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to https://www.rhemabooks.org/en/about-us/donate/.