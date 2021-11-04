Nov. 11, 1941 — Oct. 31, 2021
Rae A. Bierly (known to all as Toni) passed away at home on October, 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur in 2006.
She is survived by her sister, Gloria (Bill) Jones of Longview, Washington, and their children: Janet (Dean) Eyres of Lexington Park, Maryland, Debra (Herbert) Bierly-Williams of Lathrop, California, Chris Simms of Vancouver, Washington, Aaron (Larissa) Bierly of Vancouver, Washington, and Matthew Bierly of Vancouver, Washington.
She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Kathrine, Daniel, Brandon, Evan, Makenna, Erica, James, Jake, Ashley and Saphira; in addition to eight great-grandchildren: Inara, Alice, Noah, Jackson, a not yet born baby sister, Gabriel, Kailer and London.
The family would sincerely like to thank Hospice for their wonderful help, compassion, and care they provided Mom during these past several months.
Per Mom’s wishes, no funeral service will be held. A celebration of life is being planned.
