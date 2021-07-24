 Skip to main content
R. Daniel "Spyder" White
Celebration of Life

July 30, 1945 — August 21, 2020

A celebration of Dan’s life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Roland Wines, 1106 Florida St., Longview, Wash.

