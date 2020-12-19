Preston Richard Worth

Preston started his working career at Welsh Paneling Company and Building Emporium before independently contracting his services. In the beginning Preston specialized in tile and wallpaper work, before expanding into larger scale earth work. Some of his earliest jobs were relocating and remodeling Fibre Federal Credit Union buildings. Preston worked for himself for the rest of his life. He bought a backhoe and a dump truck, and founded PR Worth Excavation. PR Worth Inc.—as it is known now—is an excavation, demolition and utilities contractor based out of Kelso. Preston’s company bids on jobs all over the Pacific Northwest, but works primarily in the Portland market. Preston had a passion for conducting business, spending endless time researching economic trends to find the best opportunities in which to invest himself. In his personal time, Preston applied his craft to one of his greatest joys: building custom homes. Preston took incredible pride in his work, and all of his homes feature exquisite and unique tile work, an art he’d perfected for most of his life. Recently, he loved to spend time with his wife Jackie in their home in Mosier, Oregon—his most recent project.