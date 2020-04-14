Phyllis Ardelle Allerdings Thurman

Our beloved mother and grandmother entered into eternal glory April 9, 2020. Born May 10, 1933 in Mobridge, South Dakota, she was one of seven children of Emanuel and Clara Allerdings. Phyllis graduated from Mobridge High School and worked for Montana Dakota Utility until marrying in 1956, entering full-time ministry with her husband Rev. W.C. (Cliffurd) Thurman. Together 56 years, they had four children and served churches in the Dakotas, Iowa, Idaho, Saskatchewan, Colorado, Montana and Washington.

Phyllis was a faithful servant of the Lord all her life, attending to her family and church ministry with dedication. She wore many hats: Sunday school teacher, pianist, PTA treasurer, seamstress, and “hostess with the leastest”. She was known for her Sunday pot roasts and Christmas gingerbread boys. Phyllis took a personal interest in people and kept in touch with cards and phone calls. She made her grandkids feel special by attending their events when she could, and sending notes of congratulations and encouragement for their accomplishments. Phyllis enjoyed part time work in book-keeping/secretarial positions, and availed herself of travel opportunities to the Holy Land, Europe, Asia, and special tours within the U.S. and Canada. She had a curiosity to learn and experience new things, and kept her mind engaged with Bible study and Scrabble.