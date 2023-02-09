Phylis Marie Nelmark

July 18, 1943 - Dec. 21, 2022

She was born on July 18, 1943 in Gillette, Wyoming and as a child moved to Longview/Kelso area where she worked and raised her two sons, Wayne and Troy Grasseth, until retiring in 2000 and moving to live in Arlington, Washington with Troy and family.

Phylis worked at Henry's Restaurant, Consolidated Homes and AIM Mortgage Services, which she later retired from.

During her life she enjoyed many things, and at the top of her list was bowling, reading, gardening, true crime tv, and most importantly spending time with her family and all her grandkids.

Phylis is preceded in death by her Mother, Fern Hoffman; Father John Dean Fittro; her two Brothers; Tom Fittro & Ted Fittro; her three Sisters, Sherry Graves, Cindy Gunter and Jacqueline McCloud.

She is survived by her Sisters, Carol Howard, Linda Rheume, Stacy Hampton, Christy Hogan, Donna Hylton and Brothers, John Fittro, Dean Fittro and Rick Hoffman. She is also survived by her loving Sons, Wayne Grasseth (Patty), Troy Grasseth (Heather) and by her four grandchildren, Danielle Grasseth, Tara Smith (Clayton), Haley Grasseth, Logan Grasseth and five Great grandchildren, Declan Sullivan, Jack Smith, Harper Sullivan, Sawyer Sullivan and Henry Smith.

The family held a Celebration of Life on January 22, 2023 in Kelso. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SchaeferShipmanFuneral.com for the Nelmark family.