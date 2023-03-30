Nov. 8, 1938—Mar. 21, 2023

YAKIMA—Phillip Orin Stockdale, (84), passed away at his daughter’s home in Yakima, WA on March 21, 2023. Phil passed of natural causes and was surrounded with loved ones. Born on Nov. 8, 1938 in Longview, WA to Joseph and Olive Stockdale.

Phil lived most of his life in the Longview/Kelso WA area and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1957. He entered the Marines and served his country until 1962 when he was honorably discharged as a PFC E-2 Rifleman. After leaving the Marines he enrolled in Lower Columbia College and earned a degree in civil engineering. He spent his career as a Union Carpenter and Pile Buck, he proudly designed and built several houses for his family.

Phil was an excellent carpenter and woodworker; he was also a skilled welder. Phil enjoyed mountaineering in his younger days and summited Hood, Adams, Rainier and St. Helens. He restored classic Mustangs and was one of Longview’s first organized soccer coaches. He loved military tanks and airplanes, after retirement he crafted numerous model planes with exceptional detail. He loved hunting but his true passion was fishing on the Columbia in his prized fishing boat. Phil loved the Lord and was a faithful Christian all the days of his life.

Phil is survived by his brother Alan Stockdale and sister Fae Baker both from Longview, WA; his four children: Pamela Wilsey, Tavis Orin Stockdale, Joseph Baruch Stockdale and Amy Stockdale-Brandon; his grandchildren Justin Brandon, Abigail Mason, Mickaela Mason, Piper Mitchell, Jackson Stockdale, Macy Mitchell, Peyton Wilsey.

Phillip was a dignified and talented man. He was a wonderful father and deeply loved his family. He will truly be missed. “Well done, good and faithful servant… enter the joy of your Lord.”

A Memorial Service will be held on April 8, 2023 at Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens at 11:00 followed by a Celebration of Life from 1:00—3:00 p.m. at Roland Winery for friends and family.