Phillip Arthur Bailey
0 entries

Phillip Arthur Bailey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Phillip Arthur Bailey

Dec. 2, 1960—July 25, 2020

“Phil” died unexpectedly Saturday July 25 while driving his tractor at his home on Harmony Drive in Longview. He was born December 2, 1960 to Charles ( Chuck) Jr. and Julia (Judy) Bailey. He was welcomed by brothers Charles (Chip) , Russell, and sister Susan K. Hagedorn (Gary).

He was baptized at Central Christian Church Dec. 14, 1969. He attended Butler Acres Grade School, Coweeman Junior High, and Kelso High School, where he was a member of ROTC, graduating in 1979.

Phil was an active member of Lower Columbia DEMOLAY and served as Master Councilor in 1978-79. He was awarded the Chevalier Degree, the highest honor a DEMOLAY can receive.

He went to work for BNSF railroad on August 12, 1980 and was looking forward to retirement this year. He was a certified engineer and worked as Yard Master. Phil was General Chairman of the local BLET union.

Phil also owned his own business “Bailey’s Last Shot”, building, repairing, and selling guns. He was known as a self-trained fireworks technician delighting the Columbia Valley Gardens area with his extensive firework shows.

He married Lisa Annette Johnson May 11, 1985. She preceded him in death March 29, 2013. Their only child, son Jacob Charles was born November 10, 1991.

Phil was a very active member of the Cowlitz Valley Moose Lodge #530 and had just been elected governor.

He is survived by his son Jacob Bailey ( Lissa), brothers Chip Bailey, Russell Bailey, sister Susan Hagedorn ( Gary), his mother Judy, Mother-in-law Mary Ann Johnson, beloved Brother-in-law Chris Johnson, aunts, uncles, many cousins and treasured nieces and nephews. His greatest delight was in knowing that he would be a grandfather in October.

A private viewing will be held at Steele Funeral Chapel, with graveside interment at Bunker Hill Cemetery Monday August 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. for family only.

Tributes for charitable causes may be sent to Cowlitz Valley Moose Lodge #530, 921 Washington Way Longview, Wash.

“That’ll Do”

To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News