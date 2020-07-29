Phillip Arthur Bailey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 2, 1960—July 25, 2020

“Phil” died unexpectedly Saturday July 25 while driving his tractor at his home on Harmony Drive in Longview. He was born December 2, 1960 to Charles ( Chuck) Jr. and Julia (Judy) Bailey. He was welcomed by brothers Charles (Chip) , Russell, and sister Susan K. Hagedorn (Gary).

He was baptized at Central Christian Church Dec. 14, 1969. He attended Butler Acres Grade School, Coweeman Junior High, and Kelso High School, where he was a member of ROTC, graduating in 1979.

Phil was an active member of Lower Columbia DEMOLAY and served as Master Councilor in 1978-79. He was awarded the Chevalier Degree, the highest honor a DEMOLAY can receive.

He went to work for BNSF railroad on August 12, 1980 and was looking forward to retirement this year. He was a certified engineer and worked as Yard Master. Phil was General Chairman of the local BLET union.

Phil also owned his own business “Bailey’s Last Shot”, building, repairing, and selling guns. He was known as a self-trained fireworks technician delighting the Columbia Valley Gardens area with his extensive firework shows.