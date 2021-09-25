Philip Harold Henderson Jr.

In 1967, he opened the Lower Columbia Women and Children’s Clinic with three other physicians, and his son Philip joined him in 1980. They worked side-by-side until 1995, when Phil Jr. retired. After retirement, he continued his involvement in his medical societies, church, and Rotary while he and Alma Delta traveled the world, attended summer family reunions around the northwest, and fished in Homer, Alaska, with their children. Each year, he and Alma Delta visited Seaside, Oregon, where they spent their honeymoon, and Kona, Hawaii, where they attended Moku‘aikaua Church on Sundays and spent evenings on their peaceful lanai. Their children accompanied them to and from Hawaii in later years, and, after he lost Alma, his family continued to make the yearly pilgrimage to Kona with Phil Jr. Though he mourned his son Philip, who he lost in 2013, and his beloved Alma, who passed away in 2015, Phil Jr. was comforted by his faith, his routine, his family, his friends, and his neighbors and caretakers, whose company he cherished. Each morning, he would read his Daily Bread, and often he would sit at the lake and watch the geese, just as he and Alma had done. He continued gardening, making jam and pies, hosting dinner parties, attending Rotary and church, and telling stories from his long life until the very end. He will be greatly missed.