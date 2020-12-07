March 9, 1943 - November 25, 2020

Philip Arthur Vik was born on March 9, 1943 in Portland, Oregon. He was the first child of Art and Margaret Vik. He attended the Puget Island Schoolhouse until it was closed and students were transferred to Cathlamet schools.

Philip grew up on his parents' dairy farm and it was apparent even as a child that he was a farmer at heart. He raised chickens and sold eggs, but his real interest was in dairy cattle. He bought his first purebred Brown Swiss calf when he was in grade school and never looked back. He was active in 4-H and Future Farmers of America. He graduated from Wahkiakum High School in 1961.

As a young man, Philip spent four years serving America in the Army National Guard. He did some commercial fishing in Alaska and on the Columbia River but gave that up to concentrate on his first love, farming.

He married Ivy Lou Fontana in 1973 and they raised their family on Puget Island. He loved his family beyond measure and was happy with life on the Island. His neighbors watched the seasons go by with Philip planting and harvesting. Twice a day the cows were milked without fail or complaint.