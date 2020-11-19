June 6, 1975—November 13, 2020
Phalla Vath passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday November 13, 2020. She was born in Samraong, Cambodia on June 6, 1975. She immigrated to the United States with her family on August 17, 1979 by way of Cohasset, Mass., and moving to the local area in 1989, where she graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1994.
She worked at G. Loomis for 22 years, with her final position as an Engineering Technician. She took great pride in being a part of the design process of building fishing rods.
Known for her bright, charming personality and huge smile, Phalla had the ability to light up a room as she walked in. She loved wholeheartedly and rarely met a stranger. She was at her happiest with her family and friends, who all knew her as a warm, caring soul and a fiercely loyal and reliable friend.
Phalla leaves behind a husband of 26 years, Devin Ross, 43, as well as two children; Sean Ross, 25, and Alyssa Sosa, 23, of Longview and Madison Ross, 22, her mother Chaban; brothers Chien, Bunny and Wauna, all of Longview, Wash.; sisters Phlann of Philadelphia, Pa., Et of Ridgefield,Wash., and Phally and Vanny of Longview, Wash., As well as numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored with all her heart.
She was preceded in death by her father Khlee and a nephew Darren.
A viewing will be held in her memory at Steele Chapel on November 21, 2020 from 10:00-2:00, with a service to follow. Phalla’s ashes will be scattered at Ocean Park at a later date.
