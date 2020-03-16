Peter Mahnke

Peter was born on December 25, 1937, in Portland Ore., to Harold and Gloria (Larsen) Mahnke. Peter graduated from RA Long high school in Longview Wash. Peter became a paper and pulp tester for Weyerhaeuser for thirty eight years. Peter enjoyed golfing, playing pool, spending time with family. He was so proud of his kids & their families. Peter married Carol May 2, 1958 in Longview Wash. He was a loving husband for sixty two years.