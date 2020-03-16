Peter Mahnke
December 25, 1937—March 6, 2020

Peter was born on December 25, 1937, in Portland Ore., to Harold and Gloria (Larsen) Mahnke. Peter graduated from RA Long high school in Longview Wash. Peter became a paper and pulp tester for Weyerhaeuser for thirty eight years. Peter enjoyed golfing, playing pool, spending time with family. He was so proud of his kids & their families. Peter married Carol May 2, 1958 in Longview Wash. He was a loving husband for sixty two years.

Peter is survived by his sons Peter Jr (Lisa) Mahnke, Craig (Kim) Mahnke, daughter Leslie (Russ) Johnson, eight grandchildren; Peter III Mahnke, Nicole Mahnke, Sonia Mahnke, Erin Kelsey, Steven Mahnke, Colton Mahnke, Krysta Johnson, Michelle Weaver; seven great grandchildren. Sister Maudeen Leischner, three brothers Harold Mahnke, Eric Mahnke and Steve Mahnke. Peter was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be mentioned at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Stella’s Lutheran Chapel or Hospice.

