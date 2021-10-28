Peter Joseph Marquez

Born in 1981 in Aberdeen, Peter lived the majority of his life in the Pacific Northwest and was raised in Kelso, Washington, by his mother, Patricia Quintero, who passed away only three weeks after he did.

There is so much about his life that could never do an obituary justice for the lively spirit and compassionate heart that describe Peter’s best attributes. Peter could often be seen wearing comic book shirts and chatting up comics and movies with people who were fans, but his true love was helping people. He would do anything to help those in need and be a rock that people could lean on. As a Christian, he lived to serve and provide for others as a brother, uncle, friend, father, and at work as a caregiver where he supported vulnerable people to live independently in their homes.