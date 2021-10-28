Peter Joseph Marquez

July 14, 1981 — Sept. 15, 2021
Peter Marquez passed away unexpectedly 9/15/2021 at the age of 40 at Peace Health Southwest Medical Center.
Born in 1981 in Aberdeen, Peter lived the majority of his life in the Pacific Northwest and was raised in Kelso, Washington, by his mother, Patricia Quintero, who passed away only three weeks after he did.
There is so much about his life that could never do an obituary justice for the lively spirit and compassionate heart that describe Peter’s best attributes. Peter could often be seen wearing comic book shirts and chatting up comics and movies with people who were fans, but his true love was helping people. He would do anything to help those in need and be a rock that people could lean on. As a Christian, he lived to serve and provide for others as a brother, uncle, friend, father, and at work as a caregiver where he supported vulnerable people to live independently in their homes.
He is survived by his wife, Evelynn Marquez, and their three children: Jack, age 9, Ryder, age 8, and Gracie, age 6. He also is survived by his sister, Jessica Hayes; brother-in-law, Jeff Hayes; nephews: Gabe and Jakob; and nieces, Kassidy and Alora.
His service is being held at noon November 6, 2021, at Westview Church, 2335 46th Ave, Longview, Washington; and it is open to the public.
