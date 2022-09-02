 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Perry Lee Kesler

Perry Lee Kesler

Dec. 27, 1955 — July 8, 2022

Perry was born December 27, 1955, in Harvey, North Dakota. He was the first son to Dorothy and Leo Kesler.

Perry is survived by his nine children: sons Beau, Randy, Jason, Billy and daughters Jenny, Greta, Jolene, Lacey, and Jessica; his mother, Dorothy Jane Kesler; his uncle Bill; his cousins Torri, Tom, Heidi, Missy and Matt; his brothers John, Leo and Robert; all of his nieces and nephews; and his partner, Denise Michael.

