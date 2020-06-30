Penny Leland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 24, 1950—June 5, 2020

After a long struggle with COPD Penny left this world on June 5th, 2020. She passed away at home surrounded by her loving family.

Penny was born in Palmer, Alaska to Chester C. White and Ella Mae O’Brien-White.

She was united in marriage to Gregory William Leland March 20, 1973. One child (a son) blessed their union.

Penny’s career was in the senior care world where she worked as a regional marketer for various companies. She had a passion for working with seniors and their families.

She was also a singer, participating in many people’s weddings and special events. She loved decorating, cooking with her granddaughter and gambling.

She is survived by her husband, son, daughter in-Iaw, six grandchildren and her brother.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ella Mae White, and her father Chester White.

At the request of Penny there will be no memorial. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank Kaiser Palliative Care and Hospice for their service during this time.