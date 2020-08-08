Penny Kitterman

November 14, 1950—July 27, 2020
Penny was born to Earl and Lucille Erdman in Longview, Wash., and grew up on German Creek. She graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1969. She moved to Vancouver in the 70’s and working in several long-term care facilities and that is where she met her husband, Coy R. Kitterman in 1986. They were married December 31, 1988. They lived in Vancouver most of their 34 years together. Penny was an avid gardener, her yard was her sanctuary. She is survived by her husband, Coy; sister, Phyllis; two stepchildren, Amy and Matthew; one grandson, Jacob, three nephews, Ted, Todd, and Tim; high school friend, Erika Marks; along with cousins, Dianne and Norma; and sister-in-law, Larecia Breunig, whom helped take care of her the last couple weeks, and many dear friends. At the end of her hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer, she was surrounded by many who loved her. Donations may be made in Penny’s honor to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 or made online at www.npcf.us A celebration of life will be held at some point in the future.
