Peggy Wallace

December 27, 1933—May 11, 2020

Peggy J. Wallace passed away at her home where she and her loving husband raised three above average children. She is survived by her husband Larry; Son John (Carolyn) Wallace; Daughters Pam (Greg) McCormick and Joy (Scott) Anderson (Joy was her favorite child). Her six grandchildren Kieryn (Rebeca), Taylor, Kylar (Tenesha), Alex, Kian, Kaidyn, and her three sisters.

Peggy worked as a bank teller in Waldport Oregon where she met her husband working at the local butcher shop. Larry took one look at this amazing woman and decided she was out of his league, but with some encouragement from his boss, Larry asked Peggy out for a date. They had been married for 63 years.

Peggy enjoyed working in her yard and garden. She was a skilled seamstress. She loved animals, but hated slugs. She was highly creative and volunteered countless hours at her church and community.

Peggy, otherwise known as Peg, Mom, Mop, was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Peggy is also survived by her three cats who would often be found lounging on top of her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at your local Humane Society.