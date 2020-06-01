Peggy Wallace

December 27, 1933—May 11, 2020
Peggy J. Wallace passed away at her home where she and her loving husband raised three above average children. She is survived by her husband Larry; Son John (Carolyn) Wallace; Daughters Pam (Greg) McCormick and Joy (Scott) Anderson (Joy was her favorite child). Her six grandchildren Kieryn (Rebeca), Taylor, Kylar (Tenesha), Alex, Kian, Kaidyn, and her three sisters.
Peggy worked as a bank teller in Waldport Oregon where she met her husband working at the local butcher shop. Larry took one look at this amazing woman and decided she was out of his league, but with some encouragement from his boss, Larry asked Peggy out for a date. They had been married for 63 years.
Peggy enjoyed working in her yard and garden. She was a skilled seamstress. She loved animals, but hated slugs. She was highly creative and volunteered countless hours at her church and community.
Peggy, otherwise known as Peg, Mom, Mop, was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Peggy is also survived by her three cats who would often be found lounging on top of her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at your local Humane Society.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.